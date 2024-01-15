10 Essentials Needed for Exciting Adventure in Washington State Parks [VIDEO]
I recently got to experience one of America's most beautiful sites, Mount Rainier National Park. It's been on my bucket list since I moved to Washington 2014. So, in preparation for the visit, I made sure to purchase a Discover Pass, online. Silly me.
Mt. Rainier is a National Park in Washington State.
Park Ranger, Ralph was quick to point this out. The Discover Pass wasn't any good for admission. Not a big deal, a pass to the park was $30 and valid for several days. We are NOT avid hikers, and the icy conditions proved to be most challenging for us. We ran into a park volunteer, Anne Marie, who lent me her poles for future hikes.
There were several hikes to choose from.
When planning a winter trek to any park, make sure you bring the necessities.
10 Winter Essentials for Visiting Parks in Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
The highlight of our visit was when Anne Marie introduced me to the neighbors.
My husband, Jeff and I had a incredible visit lasting several days. Although, the road to the top, literally called the 'road to Paradise' was closed for most of them.
We did eventually make our up one day, as the gate to Paradise at Longmire was finally totally cleared of snow. It was about 19 miles to the top. We were grateful the road was open. There was a building (not open) at the top and a lot of people snowshoeing. In the summer months, the building is home to a gift shop.
We had such a great time, we're planning our summer vacation to Mt. Rainier, when we can hike without icy conditions.
