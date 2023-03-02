Escape to Tiny Starbuck Washington Buy This Adorable Perfect Café

This Cute Cafe Is Up For Sale In Tiny Starbuck Washington

If you've been wanting to escape it all and enjoy some small-town living while still making an income, why not take a peek at Starbuck Washington?



Jason Vicari, Realtor/Coldwell Banker Walla Walla Jason Vicari, Realtor/Coldwell Banker Walla Walla loading...

Be Your Own Boss At This Little Cafe In Starbuck Washington

In between Pomeroy Washington and Dayton Washington sits the little town of Starbuck. Starbuck's population is 129 according to the 2010 census and a perfect little place to escape it all.

Nestled in Columbia County, Starbuck might be the perfect place to escape the fast lane and enjoy small-town living with a cafe that's up for sale.

Welcome sign in Starbuck, Washington. Steven Pavlov loading...

Here are details of the property:

Turn key Café ready to open for business! This lovely Café was completely restored/remodeled (including new electrical/plumbing/HVAC) and furnished with high end commercial grade Kitchen appliances/fixtures/equipment in 2018. The entire building is in immaculate condition and features a tasteful combination of classic and contemporary design, charming curb appeal, fir floors, high ceilings, a full kitchen, 3 public restrooms (one ADA accessible), outdoor dining patio, and open loft (currently used as retail floor space) that could be converted into ADU. Located in the quaint community of Starbuck WA close to the Snake River and has an abundance of recreational opportunities. Call today for more details or a personal showing!

Coldwell Banker Walla Walla Each Office is Independently Owned and Operated Equal Housing Opportunity

Take a peek inside here:

It's a neat little property so if you are looking for a great escape, this might be it as you can live and support yourself in Starbuck Washington.

You can get more details on the property here.

