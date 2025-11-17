BCSO Deputies Catch Quake EPICenter Burglary Suspect After Chase

Holy Bear Spray Batman! Benton County Sheriff Deputies encountered a suspect prepared for a dastardly act this morning at 1:57 a.m. in Kennewick.

Deputies Nab Suspect With Power Tools After Break-In at Local Family Fun Center

BCSO Deputies responded to a burglary in progress at Quake after a live camera feed showed a suspect crawling around inside the building in an attempt to dodge security cameras.

Despite his efforts to be a criminal mastermind, he was clearly spotted on the feed, prompting an immediate response from the BCSO deputies.

When the first deputy arrived on scene, nothing appeared out of place near the front entrance, but a quick check around the building led deputies to the west side, where they spotted a man running toward the freeway carrying a black duffel bag and a small white bag.

Quake EPICenter Burglary Foiled by Live Camera Feed and Quick Deputy Response

BCSO Deputies pursued the suspect on foot, issuing multiple commands for him to stop and surrender.

The man ignored the commands and made movements toward his waistband, forcing deputies to take him to the ground.

He resisted arrest but was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

During the arrest, deputies discovered the suspect had bear spray on him. They also recovered multiple power tools and burglary tools believed to have been used to break into the building.

The suspect’s vehicle, identified as his getaway car, was seized pending a search warrant. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on felony charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.

So another crime solved by our amazing Benton County Sheriff Deputies and another bad guy is safely behind bars in the Columbia Basin.

