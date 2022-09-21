Elegant West Richland Estate is Completely Perfect in Every Way-Sneak a Peek
If you're looking for the perfect country home, we found one for you.
It's a masterpiece in West Richland with something for every member of the family.
The property includes a huge 37 x 56 dream shop, which includes a 15 x 23 insulated, heated, and air-conditioned workshop and half bath. There are 3 bays, an attached 55 ft enclosed RV storage with 30 amp power, a 14 ft garage door, and a lot of attic storage.
This custom-built ranch home sits on 7 beautiful acres on the Yakima River.
The ranch house is completely updated with fabulous kitchen upgrades. Take notice of the white quartz countertops and all-new stainless steel sink and faucet.
View more of your soon-to-be home in Prosser and then make arrangements to see it in person.
According to the official real estate listing:
The spacious master bedroom suite includes a large bathroom with a quartz double sink vanity, new faucets, new toilets, a walk-in tile shower, a bathtub, and a walk-in custom closet with a large combo gun safe. Just off the master bedroom is a cozy sunroom facing the Yakima River. Two more bedrooms and remodeled bathroom on the opposite side of the home, along with an office/den with French doors. Work from home in peace and comfort! The large laundry/utility room located off the oversized 2-car garage boasts a utility sink, quartz countertop, cupboards, coat closet, and brand new washer and dryer.