Authentic New Mexican Restaurant Waiting to Wow You in Richland

Richand is home to a new authentic Mexican restaurant.

El Agave-Facebook El Agave-Facebook loading...

El Agave has been open for just a few months in its new location on Aaron Drive.

Get our free mobile app

El Agave offers fresh, authentic Mexican food in a comfortable family environment. We only use the freshest ingredients to prepare all of our dishes – they are all prepared daily by our family in order to ensure the quality of taste for which El Agave has become known for. So come in, taste the flavor of food and enjoy the casual ambiance and attentive servers. If you are in the mood for sizzling fajitas, mouth-watering enchiladas or a great taco salad all in a clean, fun, comfortable atmosphere, you will not be disappointed. We are family-owned, and do our best to treat each of our customers as one of our own family. We look forward to meeting you!

I had the opportunity to experience a lunch recently and was so impressed, I had to write about it. Hector was our server and was very friendly. He answered this gal's questions. Trust me, I had many.

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

I had to get some background:

How long has El Agave been open? Hector told me that they are a family operation and have been open for just a few months in Richland. And that the family can't wait to host your family for dinner and parties.

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

From the moment I walked in at El Agave, the vibe was immediately welcome. I enjoyed tacos, rice, & beans. I will definitely be enjoying more!

PB PB loading...

El Agave is located at 1301 Aaron Drive in Richland. Enjoy!