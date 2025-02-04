Would You Pay an Egg Surcharge Tax in Washington State Restaurants?

Could you be paying for an extra egg charge in the coming months in Washington State restaurants?



Should Washington State Restaurants Add an Extra Fee for Eggs?

Today.com is reporting that the world-famous Waffle House chain is starting to charge an extra 50 cents for each egg you order with your meal instead of raising prices across the board in their restaurants.

It got me thinking, this might not be a bad deal after all. Egg prices have sky-rocketed over the last few months due to the bird flu so this might be a pathway forward for other restaurants to follow suit instead of raising overall prices.

So far no Washington State restaurant has implemented this change and right now, Waffle House seems to be the only restaurant chain that's being proactive on the high cost of eggs.

Could we see some Washington State restaurants raise prices? It wouldn't surprise me but why not take the Waffle House route so those who love their eggs, pay the extra cost?

How Would an Egg Surcharge Tax Impact Your Restaurant Bill in Washington?

Take our poll below, would you pay extra for eggs instead of an overall increased prices in Washington State restaurants?

I'll be curious to see how the poll turns out, feel free to come back several times to see if your vote is making a difference.

You can read more about the egg surcharge here.

