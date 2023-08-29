Laws: 5 Easy Tips to Navigating 4-Way Stops in Washington State

What Is The Correct Procedure At A 4-Way Stop In Washington State?

I was so scared when I took my first driver's test back in the day. Parallel parking was the bane of my existence and all I wanted to do was get that portion of the test done as quickly as possible.



Know The Law: Who Goes First At A 4-Way Stop In Washington State?

As an adult, I totally avoid parallel parking, I can do it but I still avoid it. One other driving rule is the 4-way stop. Yeah, I'm that guy that slides slowly into a 4-way stop and lets the other person get there first.

Sometimes it backfires on me so I thought I'd thumb through the WADOT handbook and come up with some simple tips on how to navigate a 4-way stop out on the roadways of Washington State:

1. Know Who Goes First: At a four-way stop, the vehicle that arrives first has the right of way. If two vehicles arrive at the same time, the vehicle on the right side should go first. If you're not sure who arrived first, it's always best to err on the side of caution and let the other driver go first.

2. Always Come to a Complete Stop: It's vital to come to a complete stop at a four-way stop, even if there don't appear to be any other vehicles around. Not only is it required by law, but it ensures the safety of all drivers on the road.

3. Be Predictable: In Washington State, it's always best to be predictable at four-way stops, as it reduces the chances of an accident. Use your turn signals, and communicate your intentions clearly to other drivers.

4. Yield to Pedestrians: Pedestrians always have the right of way at a four-way stop, whether they are in a crosswalk or not. It's essential to remain vigilant and yield to pedestrians to ensure their safety.

5. Don't Rush or Make Assumptions: One of the biggest mistakes drivers make at four-way stops is to rush or make assumptions about what other drivers will do. Take your time, make eye contact with other drivers, and proceed when it is safe to do so.

Hopefully, these tips will help you out especially if you are a new driver on the roads in Washington State and yes, I'm still going to creep my way into those 4-ways stops - habits die hard I guess.

