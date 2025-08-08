Prepare for the Heat: Eastern WA Could See Triple Digits Monday

It could be one last burst of hot temperatures as summer comes to an end in Eastern Washington and the Tri-Cities area.

Will Eastern Washington Hit 100 Degrees? Forecast Says Yes

School is around the corner, and it's one last chance to hit the river or grab your paddleboard.

Eastern Washington is bracing for another round of sizzling summer weather, with temperatures expected to reach 100°F on Monday, September 11, and remain in the upper 90s throughout the week.

Scorching Forecast: 100° Heat Returns to Eastern Washington

Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, and Yakima will feel the heat the most. While September usually brings a break from the scorching sun, this forecast says otherwise.

Here's what to expect according to NOAA:

Monday (9/11): 100°F+

Tuesday–Friday: Upper 90s

Warm overnight lows in the 60s–70s

The all-time high temperature in the Tri-Cities was 118°F, recorded on June 29, 2021, so it looks like we won't hit any record temperatures over the next few days, but look for Monday to be a triple-digit heat day with the rest of the week

As we start next week, are we getting one last spurt of summer? I think so.

