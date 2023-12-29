Eliminate Your Christmas Tree for Free in Eastern Washington: 4 Easy Methods

Four Easy No Cost Ways To Dispose Of Your Christmas Tree In Eastern Washington

Who doesn't love a live Christmas Tree until you have to dispose of it?



How Do I Get Rid Of My Christmas Tree If I Live In Washington State?

It can be a nuisance but there are 4 places in Eastern Washington to dispose of your tree for free.

Thanks to our news partner KNDU for the location listings for free Christmas tree disposal in Eastern Washington:

For Benton County residents, there is a free option for disposing of your Christmas tree. Waste Management is offering a service that allows people to bring their recyclable trees to the transfer station at the intersection of Ely Street and 27th Avenue. This service is available for free until the end of January.

However, if you want to discard a tree, you can call Waste Management to schedule a bulky item pickup for around $20.

Kittitas County residents can bring their trees to the transfer stations in Ellensburg and Cle Elum for free until Jan. 31. This is great news for those who live in these areas and want to get rid of their Christmas trees without any hassle.

Yakima County residents also have an option for disposing of their Christmas trees. Trees can be dropped off at Pape Machinery at 3110 Fruitvale Blvd.

For those who are unable to drop off their trees, pick-ups are also available for a fee by calling the Refuse Department at 509-575-6005. The cost of pickup for trees up to five feet in height is $10, while taller trees must be cut in half and cost $15 for removal.

Camp Prime Time is a recreational facility that hosts families with children who have terminal illnesses or developmental disabilities.

To benefit this facility, they provide free Christmas tree disposal services—yet another free option for those who want to give their Christmas tree a good use.

If you are a Basin Disposal customer from Pasco, Walla Walla, and Franklin County, you can bring your trees to the golf course on Road 36 to be recycled into chips for a walking path. This is a great way to dispose of your tree in an environmentally friendly way.

