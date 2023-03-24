How Are We Celebrating Earth Day in Washington? [VIDEO]

Do you know the history of Earth Day? How did it come about? What is Earth Day?

Earth Day is a celebration of events worldwide to make our environment better. The first Earth Day took place in 1970.

Every year on April 22nd, events and demonstrations of support for the environment take place in more than 193 countries. The official theme for 2023 is Invest In Our Planet.

Earth Day promises to be an extra special event at Richland's REACH Museum.

Tri-Cities Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Sustainable Tri-Cities, and Ben Franklin Transit are hosting an admission-free Earth Day event at the REACH Museum on April 22nd (10:00 am – 2:00 pm) and the Reach will be open all day for our community’s friends and families (10:00 am – 4:30 pm)! 10:00 AM – Information Booths OPEN

11:00 AM – Poetry Slam

11:00 AM – Food Trucks

12:00 PM – Tri-Talks Science Presentations

2:00 PM – Earth Day Event Closes REACH Museum is opened until 4:30 PM

There are numerous ways you can observe Earth Day. Some people plant trees. Some take part in the Great Global Cleanup. Some people choose to make an effort to reduce pollution. There are many options to observe Earth Day. Read more about preserving the environment and how to do Earth Day 2023 by visiting earthday.org.

FYI: Earth Day is a FREE Day at WA State Parks...NO Discover Pass required.

State Parks 2023 Free Days Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day

Jan. 16 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

March 9 -- Billy Frank Junior's Birthday

March 19 — State Parks’ 110th Birthday

April 22 — Earth Day

June 10 — National Get Outdoors Day

June 11 — Free Fishing Day

June 19 — Juneteenth

Sept. 23 — National Public Lands Day

Oct. 10 -- World Mental Health Day

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Nov. 25 — Autumn Day

