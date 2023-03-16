New Kennewick Thrift Store on a Mission to Benefit DV Survivors

A new thrift store is coming soon to benefit survivors of domestic violence in Tri-Cities.

Leadership Tri-Cities has been working with Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties to get the store operational. The thrift store will be used as a resource for clients to select clothing and household items for themselves and their families. The store will also be open to the public as a second-hand retail store. Funds raised will pay for programs and services for DVSBF.

The mission of DVSBF is to create a healthy community free from all forms of domestic violence

Where is the new thrift store located?

The shop is in Kennewick, just off Clearwater Avenue and Johnson Street. Volunteers are eagerly working to get the new venue functional for its planned opening next month.

Funds raised at the store will help pay for services and programs without the restrictions that come from grants.

How can you help? Attend Fashion With Compassion.

Fashion With Compassion is a two-part event; first, a world class social hour with a silent auction and heavy hors d'oeuvres; and second, a full-length fashion show featuring local leaders and local survivors as well as clothing primarily sourced from the store.

DVSBF provides a wide array of services including 24-hour crisis line and emergency shelter, information and referrals, legal advocacy and clinics, support groups, advocacy based counseling, and community education.

