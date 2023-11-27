Driver and Passengers Injured in SUV-Trailer Roll-Over on I-82

Several people suffered minor injuries in a single vehicle roll-over on Saturday.

It happened at about 3:30 pm when the driver of an SUV pulling a trailer lost control on I-82 south of Bateman Road near mile marker 117.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including Benton County Fires District #1.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol responded to the scene, as well. Medics checked out all the occupants who suffered minor injuries in the crash. Crews helped to remove several pets from the vehicle. However, some of the 9 cats and 5 dogs ran into a field.

Speed was a factor in the roll-over.

Law enforcement reminds drivers, when pulling a trailer to obey the posted TRUCK speed limit. Stay in the right lane, except when passing.

