See Why Drive In Movies Making a Comeback

When was the last time you were at a Drive-In Movie theater? For me, it's been years. I haven't been to one since I was in my teens living for a while in a small town in Payson, Utah. I relocated to Salt Lake City after graduating in California and moved here from Utah in 1990. Where have all the Drive-In Movie Theaters gone? I wasn't sure there were any drive-in theaters left in Washington. Then I found one in the little quaint town of Milton Freewater Oregon Milton-Freewater Drive-In Theater 84322 Oregon-Washington Highway, Milton Freewater, Oregon 97862, United States541-938-4327

I stopped to take a couple of pictures and talked with some locals who said they go all the time. They also shared with me that there isn't a lot else to do in that town!

Nicole and Emma were at the local gas stop shop, where they recognized me from the Golden Bachelor Show.

I also stopped at the local Tack Shop and looked at horse stuff. I bought a new leather horn bag at a good price. I love to check out small-town tack shops. Milton Freewater has lots of horse riders. So I was sure I'd find a lot of stuff! I wasn't wrong!

Where else can I find a Drive-In Movie?

Port Townsend Wheel-In Motor Movie: This drive-in has been operating since 1953 and offers FM Dolby Digital Stereo Sound, a snack bar, and made-to-order food.

Auto-Vue Drive-in Theatre: This is the only drive-in theater left in Eastern Washington.

Rodeo Drive-In Theater: This is the largest drive-in theater in Washington state and has three screens.

The rise of home entertainment led to a decline in drive-in theaters, which peaked in the late 1950s with over 4,600 locations. However, some say the classic American pastime is making a comeback, with many drive-ins converting to digital projection and offering new concessions.

I'm pretty sure the youth of today would appreciate having a drive-in theater to attend. I know we sure loved that in our teens and 20s. And even as a smaller kid if my memories serve me.

I hope they do make a comeback!

Send me an App Chat and tell me a memory of a drive-in theater!

