DoorDash in WA State To Offer Loans on Food Delivery?

DoorDash in Washington State To Offer Loans on Food Delivery?

"Eat Now, Pay Later"? DoorDash is planning something unique in the future, and a lot of people might be down with this new feature from DoorDash in Washington State.

DoorDash in Washington: Can Food Delivery Now Come with a Side of Loans?

DoorDash, according to news reports, is gearing up for an "eat now,pay later" model where you can order your food, get it delivered, and not pay for it at that moment -

DoorDash may soon be offering up installment loans on your ordered food.

DoorDash Demonstrates Dasher Fulfilling Deliveries Getty Images for DoorDash loading...

Get our free mobile app

In a posting on the DoorDash official site, here is how the payment schedules could work if you use their service:

When DoorDash customers reach check-out, they’ll see Klarna as an additional payment option. Options will include: Pay in Full allows customers to pay for what they love right away using Klarna’s seamless payments experience.

Pay in 4 allows customers to pay in four equal interest-free installments

Pay Later allows customers to defer payments to a more convenient time, such as a date that aligns with their paycheck schedules

DoorDash Raises Estimate For Initial Public Offering Getty Images loading...

DoorDash says the installment loans could go beyond food, as beauty to electronics, and gifts are other items that could be delivered goods that could also qualify for the loans

I've used DoorDash a few times, and the cost, especially for a family of four, could get costly, so having the installment option is a nice added value feature.

I've been short before a payday, and even PayPal offers a 4-payment option, so DoorDash might be on to something with this new service.

You can get more details here.

Washington State March 2025 Food Recalls You Need to Know About Here are 10 food and safety recalls you need to know about in Washington State for March 2025. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals