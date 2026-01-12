Stop Storing These 8 Things in Your Garage During Washington Winters

My wife and I spent the weekend doing household chores, and we kept taking stuff out to the garage. It got me thinking that a lot of these items wouldn't survive a harsh Washington State winter.

A WA Winter Garage Can Destroy These 8 Everyday Items

My wife had taken off our closet doors, and I thought that they would get warped by moisture if they stayed out in the garage too long.

Get our free mobile app

So I thought I'd break down eight items that you are not going to want to store in your garage this winter.

First, canned goods and pantry items. It seems like an obvious garage item, but cans of soup and other pressurized foods run the risk of exploding in the garage.

Winter in Washington? Don’t Keep These Items in Your Garage

Next, paints, stains, and chemicals shouldn't be stored in the garage during the winter. Paint can separate and become unusable in the colder temperatures.

READ MORE: 5 Surprising Items You Can Buy With Your WA Snap Benefits

It might seem obvious, but don't forget batteries and electronics don't do well in the cold.

Earlier, I was talking about the wooden doors from our closet, and yes, wood furniture and musical instruments will warp in the cold.

Personal care items like lotions also don't do well in our Eastern Washington winters.

Clothing, photos, and paper can lead to mildew and mold, another reason not to store those items in the garage.

Lastly, Propane Tanks don't do well in the cold unless taken care of. They should never be kept in an enclosed garage.

As you start those home projects, these eight items are best stored elsewhere, especially during a frosty Washington State winter.