Here’s Why You Don’t Pick Up Folded Dollar Bills in Washington State

If you see a folded dollar bill on the ground, you'd be likely to snap it up. There is a piece of startling information that it might be deadly to do so here in Washington State.



The Hidden Dangers of Snatching Up Folded Dollars in the Evergreen State

Kids especially need to be warned about this on park playgrounds.

It seems like a fantasy, but yes, picking up folded money that you find on the ground could have dire consequences.

credit: Lewis County Sheriff's Department credit: Lewis County Sheriff's Department loading...

Get our free mobile app

In a posting from the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, those unassuming dollar bills could be laced with fentanyl.

Here's the original posting from the Sheriff's Department:

BE AWARE, BE CAUTIOUS OF THESE FOLDED BILLS THEY COULD CONTAIN THE DEADLY DRUG FENTANYL. This is a very dangerous issue! Please share and educate your children to not pick up any precisely folded money they may find in or around businesses, playgrounds, etc. without using great caution and even alerting a parent or guardian and contact local law enforcement. The amount of powder shown next to the penny (if fentanyl laced) is more then enough to kill anyone that comes into contact with.

credit: Lewis County Sheriff's Department credit: Lewis County Sheriff's Department loading...

Finding money is always awesome, but as they sometimes "If it's too good to be true"

Let your kids know about this little trick that could be deadly.

Sadly, this is the world we live in, Washington State, but protect yourself and your family. The original posting from Facebook is below for more details: