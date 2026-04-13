Man Taken Into Custody Following Domestic Violence Investigation in Kennewick

A Canyon Lakes man is in custody after a dispute in Kennewick on Friday, 4/10 at 11:47 AM

Armed Standoff in Kennewick Ends With Arrest of 65-Year-Old

In a posting from the Kennewick Police Department on Facebook, officers were called to a residence in the area of the 1200 block of Canyon Lakes Dr.

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High-Stakes Arrest in Kennewick After Threats to Kill Report

Law enforcement agencies, including the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), Criminal Investigations Division, and Patrol Officers, collaborated to establish probable cause for the arrest of 65-year-old Edward Monk on charges of Felony Threats to Kill and Unlawful Imprisonment Domestic Violence.

Edward was at his residence, and the victim was no longer in danger when the report was made. Officers secured the area and deployed UAVs and K9 Ivan.

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Following the standoff, authorities made contact with Edward via phone. However, he refused to leave the premises.

Consequently, on-duty SWAT teams were called in from the Benton County, WA, Sheriff's Office, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, and the Pasco Police Department.

After multiple opportunities were provided, officers entered Edward's residence with a search warrant for his arrest.

Edward was found inside and continued to resist, leading to his safe apprehension without injuries to anyone involved.

Edward was safely taken into custody. No one was injured in this incident.

Edward is being booked into the Benton County Jail on Unlawful Imprisonment DV, Threats to Kill, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing a Public Servant.