Were You There When Dolly Parton Performed at a Washington State Fair?

I'm so bummed that I've never seen Dolly Parton in concert.

Growing up in Washington State, I was a little too young when Dolly was in her concert-touring heyday.

I was also a poor kid, so even going to a concert would've been out of my reach.

You Might Be Surprised Which Washington Fair Once Hosted Dolly Parton

As we remember Dolly and her legacy, I did a little digging because I was curious about how many times Dolly visited or performed in our state.

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Can You Guess Which Washington Fair Hosted Dolly Parton?

I've seen the recent photos of her visiting for her Imagination Library a few years back, but what about her concerts?

Scott Gries, Getty Images Scott Gries, Getty Images

READ MORE: Dolly Parton - Country Music Icon - Passes Away At 80

I could only find 10 times that Dolly performed in Washington, and these are the 10 dates that I could find:

Nov. 27, 1974 — Spokane Opera House, Spokane

Nov. 30, 1974 — Seattle Opera House, Seattle

Feb. 26, 1976 — Spokane Opera House, Spokane

Dec. 17, 1977 — Spokane Opera House, Spokane

Jan. 13, 1985 — Tacoma Dome, Tacoma

Apr. 14, 1985 — Tacoma Dome, Tacoma

Dec. 18, 2004 — Spokane Arena, Spokane

Dec. 19, 2004 — Everett Events Center, Everett

Aug. 8, 2008 — WaMu Theater, Seattle

Sept. 21, 2016 — ShoWare Center, Kent

It might surprise you, but that left one big show and concert off the list, and YES, Dolly did perform at one of our state fairs back in the day.

credit: Yakima Herald credit: Yakima Herald

Dolly performed at the Central Washington State Fair at the height of her career in the fall of 1978. She was riding high on the songs "Here You Come Again" and "Two Doors Down"

Dolly performed two nights at the fair in October 1978, which you don't see these days.

Did you see Dolly at the Yakima Fair back in the day?

Share your memories below in the comments if you got a chance to see Dolly live in concert in Washington; I'd love to hear your stories.