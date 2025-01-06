Is Dolly Parton Coming to Tri-Cities Washington? Clues Say So

Is Dolly Parton Coming to Tri-Cities? Clues Say So

One of my favorite bookstores in Richland has dropped a hint about Dolly Parton - Could she be coming to Tri-Cities Washington?



Adventures Underground Posts Mysterious Dolly Parton Picture

It looks like a countdown is on for Dolly Parton on the Adventures Underground Facebook. No other information is given except "she's coming" and Dolly's picture with a big one on the photo - It looks like a countdown which seems people are getting excited about.

Dolly Parton Launches Her First UK 'Imagination Library' Scheme Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

I can't verify exactly what's going on with Dolly so I'm along for the ride with you but my one thought is Dolly Parton's Imagination Libary.

Dolly launched this program in 1995 and here's what she does: Each month, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails a high quality, age appropriate book to all registered children, addressed to them, at no cost to the child’s family.

Dolly has been seen in other states visiting libraries and bookstores and reading to kids, promoting her Imagination Library so a trip to Washington State isn't out of the question and I'm here for it.

Dolly Parton Launches Her First UK 'Imagination Library' Scheme Getty Images loading...

Why the countdown on Adventures Underground's Facebook page? They know and I'm excited to see what the real answer is after the countdown - you can check out the original posting below:

22 Famous Richland High School Bomber Alumni You Might Recognize Here are 22 famous graduates of Richland High School that you might recognize. Sports, music, space, and public service, Richland High School has quite a few distinct graduates. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals