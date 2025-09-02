Dayton’s Ray’s Drive-In Bids Farewell, Dollar General Takes Its Place

I've made many trips through Dayton, Washington, and one of the best places to stop for a burger was Ray's Drive-In. It looks like the drive-in has sold, and it's the passing of a legendary eatery.

From Fries to Discounts: Ray’s Drive-In Sold to Dollar General in Dayton, Washington

Ray's Drive-In has a long history in Eastern Washington, and sadly, we are saying goodbye to an iconic restaurant.

If it's been a while since you've been to Dayton, Ray's Drive-In has been closed down since 2022.

The owner passed away, and the property was put up for sale by the family. I drove by many times, hoping that someone would buy the property and reopen the drive-inn, continuing its small-town legacy of good eats.

Another Piece of Small-Town History Gone: Ray’s Drive-In Sold to Dollar General

In a posting on Facebook, I saw that, sadly, Ray's Drive-In will soon be leveled for a Dollar General.

I noticed a Dollar General popped up in Pomeroy and Walla Walla, and now it looks like Dayton is getting their own Dollar General.

Looking at the comments, folks were disappointed but understanding and shared their fond memories of Ray's Drive-In.

Have you ever been to Ray's Drive-In? Do you have any great memories of Ray's Drive-In that you'd like to share? Feel free to share your memories below and on our APP.

No word on the opening date for the new Dollar General in Dayton.

