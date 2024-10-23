Does Your Vote Really Count in Washington State?

Does Your Vote Count in Washington State?

My wife's ballot is still on our kitchen island and hasn't been filled out yet. I keep nudging her to fill it out and mail it in before the ballot deadline of November 5th this year.



Why Is It Important To Vote In Washington State

My son and I talk politics a lot and he believes that his vote doesn't matter in a state where one county can swing the entire state one way or the other.

I agree that it might not seem fair but if you are only voting for the President based on party lines, you are missing out on what your vote does at the local level and that's where your vote can make a huge impact.

1920: 'U.S. WOMEN GET VOTE'

Washington State has a unique all-mail voting system. This system was adopted to increase accessibility and voter participation but also raises questions about individual influence within such a vast electoral mechanism.

When you drop your ballot into the mailbox or local drop box, it might feel like sending off a message in a bottle—hoping it reaches its destination and makes an impact.

Historically, Washington has been at the forefront of electoral innovation.

From pioneering women's suffrage to embracing mail-in ballots long before they became popular nationwide, Washingtonians have consistently pushed for more inclusive voting practices.

Yet, some express concern over whether their voices truly resonate amid statewide policies dominated by urban centers like Seattle.

Voting

The state's political landscape is diverse; while our urban areas lean heavily Democratic, our rural regions often favor Republican candidates.

This has lead to feelings of disenfranchisement among voters who feel overshadowed by larger population centers.

However, it's essential to recognize that every vote contributes to shaping state policies and local governance structures—areas where individual voices can significantly sway outcomes.

The time has come to cast your vote in the 2020 election

Consider this: local elections often see lower voter turnout compared to federal contests. These elections decide on school boards, city councils, and county officials whose decisions directly affect daily life—from education policies to public safety measures.

In these instances, your vote wields considerable power; races are sometimes decided by mere dozens of ballots.

A friend of mine once said that your vote at the local level is where change really happens. The local level is the place to make real change even based on your own political views so that's where it all starts my friends.

Your vote does count in Washington State so fill out your ballot and send it in because you can make a difference in your own community and not just about who is President and if they represent your political party.

