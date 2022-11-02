Do You Know the 3 Requirements for Getting Married in Washington State?

If you're planning on getting married in the state of Washington, you might be wondering if you need a marriage license.

The answer is yes, but the process is relatively simple and straightforward.

Here's everything you need to know about getting a marriage license in Washington state.

1)Obtaining a Marriage License in Washington State

In order to get married in Washington State, you'll need to first obtain a marriage license from a county clerk's office. Both spouses must appear in person at the time of application and present valid identification, such as a driver's license, passport, or birth certificate. There is no waiting period for obtaining a marriage license in Washington State, so you can apply and receive your license on the same day. The cost of a marriage license varies by county but is typically between $30 and $60.

2) Who Can Officiate Your Wedding Ceremony?

Your wedding ceremony must be officiated by a licensed or ordained minister, magistrate, or judge. If you're having difficulty finding someone to officiate your ceremony, the county clerk's office should be able to provide you with a list of qualified individuals.

3) Signing the Marriage License and Returning It to the County Clerk

Once your ceremony is complete, both spouses must sign the marriage license and have it witnessed by at least two other people who are over the age of 18. The signed license must then be returned to the issuing county clerk's office within 30 days of the ceremony. If you don't return the signed license within this timeframe, your marriage will not be considered legal in Washington State.

Getting married is an exciting time in your life - Once you've taken care of all these things, you'll be ready to enjoy your happily ever after!