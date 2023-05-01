Do These 10 Washington Towns REALLY Deserve To Be Picked On?

Some towns and cities in Washington State might deserve their bad reputations but those living in those towns always seem to defend the home turf.

Is Yakima Really A Bad Place To Live?

Many years ago I worked in Yakima and after we moved, my wife made the comment that she was glad to be done with Yakima. I asked her why because I thought Yakima was a fine place to live.

She responded that Yakima has a shooting and stabbing once a day. I never noticed that but once I looked up the crime stats, I discovered that Yakima has 3x the crime than the national average for towns of the same size. I was flabbergasted!

It never occurred to me but it did get me thinking...

Does Yakima really deserve to be picked on and for that matter, what about the rest of the towns on our list?

Check Out 10 Washington Towns That Don't Deserve To Be Picked On.

We are going to explore some of the bad and good things each of our 10 "bad reputation" towns offer and see if they really deserved to get picked on.

10 Towns In Washington That Really Suck The Most We've made a gallery of pros and cons of living in these 10 "often" picked on Washington Towns, but are they really as "sucky" as some people say? I would say that some would agree that these are truly the suckiest towns in Washington.

There you have it!

Get our free mobile app

You've seen our list. Do these Washington towns deserve to get picked on or do they really deserve their "bad reputations"?

Let us know about it on our app chat feature on the app and feel free to add a town to our list!

6 Of The Best Places To Grab Yummy Ice Cream In Washington State Get a cool ice cream cone at these 6 great shops around Washington State