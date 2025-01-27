Do Gas Prices Have To Legally Match Signs Posted in Washington State?

Do Gas Prices Have To Legally Match Display Signs Posted in Washington State?

An Oregon service station owner is coming under fire for the prices on his displays being misleading. I was wondering if Washington State has the same laws when it comes to gas station displays.



Can Gas Stations Have Two Different Prices Posted For Gas In WA State?

I saw an interesting news story over the weekend where an Oregon service station was charging $6.70 a gallon for gas but the exterior price sign didn't display the pump price.

In Oregon, the correct price has to be on the gas pump which some people never look at, especially in a state that still has full-service attendants pumping your gas.

According to KOIN news, Oregon laws state the pump has to display the correct price but the overhead street display prices at the Arco were covered up in Woodburn.

Over 200+ complaints have been filed against the gas station for price gouging.

So what does that mean for us here in Washington State? Can you legally have two different pricing signs and postings as long as the pump is correct?

Here is what the law says about it here in the Evergreen State:

In Washington State, a gas station cannot legally have a different price listed on its signage compared to the price displayed on the pumps; the price advertised on the sign must match the price at the pump, meaning if the sign has the wrong price, it is considered a violation and could be subject to enforcement action

I'm sure it doesn't come as much of a surprise but both prices have to match according to WAC 16-662-145

It's always best to check the pump for the correct price and the station also has to post extra costs such as credit card fees in plain view.

There are lots of rules when it comes to price display when fueling so don't end up like those Oregon drivers, always check the pump before you start filling.

You can read more about the law here.

