This annual tradition brings together communities across the state, from Seattle to Spokane, as participants brave freezing waters to show their support for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

It’s a day filled with laughter, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to making a difference.

The Polar Plunge is held in multiple locations throughout Washington, including popular spots like Lake Washington, Puget Sound, and Lake Chelan.

Each event features costumes, music, and a festive atmosphere, making it a fun and memorable experience for participants and spectators alike. Now is the time to begin! Make your pledge and start your fundraising efforts today.

Whether you’re plunging solo or with a team, the sense of community is undeniable.

Getting involved is easy!

Willing participants can sign up online, make a pledge, and start fundraising.

Friends, family, and coworkers can donate to support your plunge, with all proceeds going directly to Special Olympics Washington.

On the day of the event, plungers gather to take the icy leap, celebrating their fundraising efforts and the impact they’re making.

The Polar Plunge is more than just a daring dip—it’s a chance to support inclusivity, empowerment, and joy for Special Olympics athletes.

So, grab your swimsuit, rally your supporters, and dive into this unforgettable event for a cause that truly matters.

Now is the time to take the pledge for next year's plunge! You'll have a year to get sponsors and raise money for the 2026 event.

Next year's Dates are approximately:

Find a Plunge Near You:

Tell me about your Polar Plunge experience and send me an app chat on the Key mobile app!

Get our free mobile app

20 Amazing Polar Plunge Costume Ideas To Make You Laugh Gallery Credit: Brett Alan