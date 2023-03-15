Did Washington State Best Buy Stores Escape The Closure List?

I've always thought of Best Buy as an upgraded Radio Shack. It's a great place to get a variety of electronics from TVs to computers. I bought my home microphone from them last year.



Quarterly Earnings Drop Forecast Lowered At Best Buy Getty Images loading...

There Are 21 Best Buy Stores In Washington State Including Kennewick Washington

A new report has been released saying that Best Buy is planning to close 17 stores. The announcement was made during a March 1st earnings call with the retail giant's executives.

Get our free mobile app

If you are not familiar with Best Buy, Best Buy stores are known for finding high-quality electronic items and other technological products to suit all your needs.

Whether you're looking for the latest gaming consoles, big screen TVs, state-of-the-art home appliances, or simply want an upgrade to your existing tech gadgets, they have an extensive selection of products.

Hewlett-Packard Raises Earnings Estimates Getty Images loading...

The announced locations of the store closures include stores in Missouri and Tennessee. Other store closures have occurred in New York and California according to an article from bestlifeonline.com.

Toshiba Drops HD DVD, Crowning Sony's Blu Ray As Winner In Format War Getty Images loading...

I did a quick search of stores on the list and it doesn't appear that Washington State is on their closure list nor is Oregon locations at this time.

I think that's the good news for us tech nuts as sometimes is still best to go into a brick-and-mortar store and examine the merchandise.

Best Buy has also been renovating and updating certain stores and reviewing their lease options hence the reason for some of the store closures listed above.

Best Buy executives did say on their earnings call that they are expanding into newer categories like wellness technology, personal electric transportation, outdoor living, and electric car charging.

You can read more details on some of the Best Buy store closures here.