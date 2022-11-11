Did Trader Joe’s New Kennewick Location Get Reveal in Designs?

One of the Tri-Cities wishlist retailers that we've wanted in the Columbia Basin is Trader Joe's.



We've done poll after poll and consumers always put Trader Joe's at the top of their list.

In an article from the Tri-City Herald, plans for the old Toys R Us building at the Columbia Center Mall revealed a mock-up of Trader Joe's in the old space occupied by the now-defunct toy store.

Wave Design Group submitted plans to the City of Kennewick that has the former building divided into three separate storefronts and one of the storefronts included Trader Joe's.

The Tri-City Herald reached out to the City of Kennewick and Wave Design group and the developer said "I see nothing" jokingly. As far as we know the designs are mock plans that show what could possibly go into the future retail space.

The Tri-City Herald reached out to Trader Joe's and received this statement back:

“We consider many locations. All of the locations that are opening soon are listed on our website. Unfortunately, Kennewick is not on the list at this time,” a representative for the company said.

At this time, Trader Joe's still remains a fantasy for the Tri-Cities but don't be surprised with the growth of the Tri-Cities that we don't see a Trader Joe's in the future.

Trader Joe's is already in Spokane so it still makes absolute sense for the retailer to come to Tri-Cities.

All hope isn't lost yet, if you want to read more about the plans and where the status of Trader Joe's coming to the Tri-Cities is, read the Tri-City Herald article here.

