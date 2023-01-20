Did the Toyota Tacoma Really Get Its Name From Washington State?

Was The Toyota Tacoma Named After Tacoma Washington?

Have you ever wondered where the name of the popular Toyota Tacoma pickup truck came from?

canva canva loading...

If you’re like most people, you probably assumed that the name of this beloved vehicle was inspired by the town of Tacoma Washington.

Get our free mobile app

Well, it turns out that there is some truth to that assumption but the Tacoma doesn't come exactly from Tacoma Washington but its name does come from Washington State.

Let's break it down:

The History Behind the Name Of The Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma was introduced in 1995 as a replacement for the Toyota Pickup, which had been around since 1968. The original name was Hilux.

It was an immediate hit with consumers who were looking for a reliable, rugged pickup truck that could tackle both off-road excursions and urban errands with ease. It’s easy to see why this iconic pickup truck has been around for so long—it simply does its job well!

But what about its unique name? Did it really get its name from Tacoma Washington? It turns out that the answer is sort of - the name comes from Mt. Rainer - and not Tacoma Washington.

canva canva loading...

According to Toyota, they chose “Tacoma” because they wanted something short and snappy that also connoted strength and power - It seems like Toyota likes names of mountains for its trucks.

attachment-Untitled design - 2023-01-20T072637.946 loading...

The name is actually taken from the original name of Mt. Rainer, "Tacoma" and "Tahoma" was the name given to the mountain by the local tribes.

So there you have it—the story behind how one of America's most beloved pickup trucks got its unique name.

The next time someone asks you if the Toyota Tacoma really got its name from Tacoma Washington, you can confidently answer nope - It's from Mt. Rainer's original name of "Tahoma" or "Tacoma".

If that question comes up on Jeopardy someday, you'll be the smartest person in the room.