Did Size Matter When It Came to Prosser’s Kellen Moore NFL Career?

The Dallas Cowboys have had plenty of quarterbacks in the team’s history, but one that stands out is Prosser's Kellen Moore. He's a local Washington kid that's done amazing things in the National Football League

Despite his small stature - he stands just 6'0" tall - he was able to make a name for himself and show the world that size doesn't always matter all from the small town of Prosser Washington.

Let's take a look at Kellen Moore's career and how his determination led him to success.

Kellen Moore was born on July 5th, 1988 in Prosser, Washington. He attended Prosser High School, where he became an All-State quarterback after leading his team to four consecutive state titles.

His high school accomplishments continued when he was named Gatorade Player of the Year for the State of Washington

After graduating from high school, Moore attended Boise State University, where he set multiple records during his 4-year tenure as the starting quarterback.

Sceptics thought that Moore's smaller stature of 6' might hamper his NFL prospects.

In 2012, Moore was signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent and spent three seasons with the team before being released in 2014.

Despite this setback, Moore never gave up on his dream of making it in the NFL and kept working hard towards it until his break came when he joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 as a backup quarterback.

Moore had established himself as one of the top backup quarterbacks in the league and even got a chance to start two games for the Cowboys during the 2015 season.

Kellen Moore has been a member of the Dallas Cowboys organization since 2015, and in that time he has gone from an undrafted free agent to the offensive coordinator for one of the most storied franchises in NFL history.

Kellen Moore is living proof that size does not necessarily determine success in sports or any other field for that matter.

His parents were once quoted as saying that Kellen was making up plays at a very young age since his father was the head coach for Prosser High School.

Kellen Moore has certainly come a long way since joining the Dallas Cowboys back in 2015.

From undrafted free agent quarterback all the way up to offensive coordinator, Moore has proven himself time and time again as an integral part of this team’s success both on and off the field.

The one question that remains is what NFL team will Kellen Moore be the head coach for after his Dallas days come to a close.