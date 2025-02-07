The #1 Thing You Need To Know Eating at Dick’s in Washington State

The #1 Thing You Need To Know Eating at Dicks in Washington State

Dick's in Washington State is one of the greatest burger joints in the world - Yep, I said it.



Dick's is so good that one of the most famous pictures on the internet is Bill Gates waiting in line to order his burger and shake.

Dick's On The Westside Has Nine Locations Including Seattle

A lot of out-of-state people even stop at Dick's because of the food when they are visiting the Evergreen State.

Why Doesn't Dick's Take Special Orders? FAQ Answered For You

Dick's is known for their burgers, fries, and milkshakes but there is one thing that you can't do at Dick's that might surprise you.

I've been wanting to tell this story for years. My wife and I stayed on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle for Comic-Con. She had never eaten at Dicks so I forewarned on how you order at Dicks.

We went into Dick's and she looked up at the big menu and did the one thing I told her not to do. She told the order taker what she wanted minus mayo or something like that.

He looked at her and sorry we can't do special orders. She was a little surprised but I told her you must order off the menu as-is. She learned a valuable lesson.

If you go on the Dick's website, here is the explanation:

Our business model is based on instant service rather than custom orders. To achieve that speed of service, all our burgers are made the same way. We make them shortly before you order them, so your server can take your order and serve your burger, fries and shake immediately.

So at Dick's, you get super-fast service and delicious food that even billionaire Bill Gates loves but those special orders no-nos are the #1 thing you need to know before you order at Dick's in Seattle.

