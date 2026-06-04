I-90 Travelers Face Lengthy Detours After Semi Fire
A semi-truck fire has closed Westbound I-90 between Cle Elum and Ellensburg (MP 106-86.6)
Semi Fire Forces Major I-90 Closure in Central WA
In a posting from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the closure could last a few hours.
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I-90 Traffic Diverted to US 97 Following Semi Fire
Luckily, the driver was unharmed and was able to exit the rig.
WSDOT expects this closure to last for several hours as they clear the debris and assess potential bridge damage.
READ MORE: Blue Bridge Construction in Pasco Will Close Lanes Thursday
Traffic is detouring at Exit 106 to US 97.
You can read more about the closure here.
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals