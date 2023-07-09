Man Arrested After Woman Was Found Dead in Kennewick Home

The BCSO is investigating after a woman was found deceased in her home.

At about 2:20 pm on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a dead woman at the home in the 88000 block of Reata Road in Kennewick.

After a search of the residence, the woman's significant other was found inside.

He was called out of the home and taken into custody. The man reportedly had a self-inflicted wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

