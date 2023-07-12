Have You Seen Dayton Washington’s Best Roadside Attraction?

Who's Seen The Jolly Green Giant Outside Of Dayton Washington?

If you've ever been a kid in Washington State during the 80s and have traveled through Dayton Washington, you most likely remember one cool roadside attraction.



One Of The Coolest Road Side Attractions In Washington State Is Near Dayton

For years, I'd drive by the Seneca plant in Dayton Washington and as you'd leave town, you could see the outline of the Jolly Green Giant in the window of the plant.

It was pointed towards the street and it was an unexpected sight in the small town of Dayton Washington and it always looked like someone was in the building after dark.

For years, you'd see it and then one day, it was gone.

I just recently did some research to see what had happened to the Jolly Green Giant in the window. It appears the plant sold in 2015 and the Jolly Green Giant was on his way.

The little Jolly Green Giant might be gone but the hills are alive in Dayton Washington as there exists a gigantic Jolly Green Giant embedded into the mountainside.

It's a neat little stop along Highway 12 that is worth checking out and snapping a few pictures of if you are traveling through Washington State.

It's always been one of my favorite roadside attractions near the Tri-Cities and for me, my hometown is Clarkston Washington so it's a halfway point on my trips.

I'd love to be able to find the original Jolly Green Giant from the window but until then, we can all enjoy the roadside attraction that makes Dayton Washington one-of-a-kind.

Ken Lund on Flickr has made an incredible gallery of pictures that you can check out here.

