When Does Daylight Saving Time Start in 2024 for Washington State?

When Do We Spring Back For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State In 2024?

It's funny that Washington State voted in 2019 to eliminate Daylight Saving Time but here we are in 2024 getting ready for another round.

Didn't We Eliminate Daylight Saving Time In Washington State? Why Do We Observe It?

It takes an act of Congress to get full approval to eliminate Daylight Saving Time and at this writing, it looks like we are in for another year of springing ahead or falling back on our clock changes in Washington State.

Daylight saving time typically begins on the second Sunday of March each year and ends on the first Sunday of November.

However, there are some exceptions to this rule depending on the state or territory. In Washington State specifically, DST will begin at 2:00 AM on Sunday, March 10th, 2024. This means that you should set your clocks ahead by one hour before going to bed on Saturday night.

The purpose of daylight saving time is to make better use of natural daylight during the summer months.

By moving our clocks ahead by one hour during these months, we can enjoy more sunlight in the evenings and reduce energy consumption. However, not everyone agrees with this practice and there have been debates about its effectiveness and impact on health.

It's worth noting that not all areas in Washington State observe DST. For example, residents of Arizona do not participate in DST at all while Hawaii has never used it since becoming a state. Additionally, other territories such as Puerto Rico and Guam also do not follow DST.

If you're wondering why some areas don't observe DST or why there have been discussions about eliminating it, there are several reasons.

One argument against DST is that it can disrupt sleep patterns and lead to an increase in accidents due to drowsy driving.

Others argue that it can be confusing for travelers and cause issues with scheduling meetings or events across different time zones.

As you can see Congress is still stuck in the mud with the final approval of Washington doing away with DST but you never know, 2024 might be the year we finally don't have to deal with Daylight Saving Time but we'll see.

