A legendary tux shop in Richland is for sale after 75 years of business in the Tri-Cities.

From Proms to Weddings: Famous Tri-Cities Tux Shop Is for Sale

We all recall those special occasions and those proms where you needed to rent a tux; Dawson Richards was the place most people went here in the Columbia Basin.

Now the store is up for sale, and you could be the next owner.

In a posting on their Facebook page, the owners posted this message about the beloved shop:

After several years, countless fittings, late-night hemming sessions, eager grooms, prom kids buzzing with excitement, and families trusting us to be part of their most important moments… we are announcing that Dawson Richards Tux Shop is officially for sale.

Own a Piece of Tri-Cities History: Legendary Tux Shop for Sale

This seems like a prime time for someone to pick up the reins of this iconic Tri-Cities shop and make a go of it.

The posting continues:

If you or someone you know has ever dreamed of owning a beloved local shop with deep roots and a loyal customer base, please reach out. We want to pass this legacy into good hands.

You can reach out to the owners at (509) 521-7790, and happy retirement to the owners who are embarking on a whole new adventure.