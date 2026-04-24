Dave & Buster’s Could Be Coming to Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick

Trader Joe's continues to be the #1 business that Tri-Citians request, but now a fan favorite, Dave & Buster's, might beat Trader Joe's to the Columbia Basin

Big Changes at Columbia Center as Dave & Buster’s Targets Kennewick

Exciting news, as popular Dave & Buster's is eyeing the Columbia Center Mall as a new location and will make the gaming and eatery the first location in the Tri-Cities.

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Kennewick May Soon Get Its First Dave & Buster’s at Columbia Center

The Tri-Cities Journal of Business broke the news that Dave & Buster's is looking at taking over the old Sears and Jo-Ann Fabrics location at the Columbia Center Mall.

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READ MORE: Trader Joe's Announces New Washington State Location

It'll be a welcome addition to the Tri-Cities, as popular places like Habit, Burgerville, and Chick-fil-A have started making the Tri-Cities their home.

Habit and Burgerville still need to open, but expansion seems to be a great thing for the Tri-Cities with popular national brands.

Dave & Buster's offers a ton of food and video games that'll be an awesome draw to the Columbia Center Mall.

According to the Tri-Cities Journal of Business, Dave & Buster's parent company filed a use change for the space at the Columbia Center mall, so it's the first step in making Dave & Buster's a reality in the Tri-Cities.

Dave & Buster's already has three locations in the Evergreen State that includes Spopkane and Lynnwood.

You can read more details about Dave & Buster's coming to the Tri-Cities here.