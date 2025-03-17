American Idol Rocker Is Coming to the Benton Franklin County Fair

If you are a fan of American Idol and a good old-fashioned rock show, Benton Franklin County Fair has just announced its next big fair act coming in August 2025.

How Do You Get Tickets To See Daughtry At The Benton Franklin County Fair?

So far, we've had Smash Mouth, Sir Mix-A-Lot and Wynonna announced and now rock star Chris Daughtry and his band are set to perform this year at the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo on Wednesday, August 20.

Big hits like "Home" and "It's Not Over" will keep you singing in the stands. Daughtry has also drawn comic book covers for DC Comics which is kind of a cool thing. Get ready for Daughtry at the fair in Kennewick.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 21, at 8 am, with reserved seating options ranging from $30 to $60.

The only place to purchase is through the Benton Franklin County Fair website or at the Fair office in Pasco. Get more details on tickets and more here.

