Best Way to Ask a Washington Women for a Date

Be direct! Can we talk a bit about this, please?

Dating nowadays is crazy! Ask anyone who has spent time swiping on dating apps and frequenting local singles clubs to try to find love. It's awkward, uncomfortable, and even frightening at times.

Is Online dating safe?

Beware of Dating scams there are plenty

Before you think I've surveyed thousands of women in Washington, you should know I have NOT. But, I do have lots of single friends, and let's face it I spent 5 weeks with many women on the Golden Bachelor where we spoke of this at length.

First off we love men. We love how simple you are, we love the ways that you're different than us. We love the qualities and abilities your brain has that may be different from our own.

What is your favorite first date?

We love to feel safe in your presence. Most women would prefer male friends to women friends. Or at the very least, an equal amount.

But... we like to know that if you act like our friend, you aren't secretly waiting for a way to move in and become a lover. We like to trust that you are truly a friend.

You see we put these men (friends) in a different category. A very cherished category. These men signify safety to us. These are the men we tell our deepest darkest secrets to. (if we are single) And if you are a true friend, we will go to the end of the earth to make sure you're given all the same love and attention we give our female besties. We women are loyal creatures.

Now, that is not to say we don't mind starting a relationship as friends. We just want to know that is the plan. Sound confusing? It's not.

If you want to ask a woman out, most women feel great about something direct like this:

"I find you very interesting and appealing and would like to invite you out for dinner sometime. Would that interest you?"

This states that you have somewhat of a romantic intention. If she's not interested, she can say "I'm currently not interested in a romantic connection with you, but I appreciate the offer and invitation. I'd enjoy keeping you as my friend if that works for you"

Or if she is interested she may respond by: "Sure! I always enjoy getting to know someone I find appealing and although I like to start as friends, I would enjoy meeting for dinner and see if we form a deeper connection"

Most of us women have a million impulses going off in our head when we meet someone and in the first five minutes of a conversation, we've already decided if we'd be interested in dating you. And it's NOT always about the way you look by the way. So just to avoid the awkwardness of confusion be straight forward with your intent.

I find it confusing when men will slide into my DM's just to say Good Morning or Good night as if it racks up points they must think I'm tallying up! Do they assume I'm keeping track and will go out with the person who has sent me the most text messages? It's mind-boggling.

Maybe instead of just saying good morning or good night, you include a message about why you are contacting me in the first place. Something like: "I find you very attractive and I'm compelled to reach out and say good morning. Are you single by chance and would you be interested in chatting a bit on line or in person?

I prefer direct. I think most women do.

Oh and while we're on the subject of dating. That old saying about waiting three days after a date to contact the person again? Well, that's the stupidest thing I've ever heard.

If I've gone out with someone and we seem to hit it off and I want to see them again?... If they were to wait three days, I probably won't reply. No one wants to be left hanging.

Now if it was a very mediocre date where we both probably felt nothing, then please don't contact me back at all.

There is so much guesswork in dating and wondering what the other person is thinking, that I say just simply tell the truth and be direct It makes everything so much easier!

