Help: Dangerous Hit-and-Run Suspect Sought by Oregon Police [VIDEO]

A video showing a dangerous road rage incident has gone viral, and the Beaverton, Oregon, Police are on the hunt for a hit-and-run suspect who almost killed a motorcyclist



Beaverton, Oregon, Authorities Search for Elusive Hit-and-Run Offender

The video is shocking as a KIA slams into a motorcycle rider on westbound Highway 26, between Highway 217 and Cedar Hills Boulevard in Beaverton, Oregon.

I've seen road rage before, but this person is deadly and needs to be caught.

Here are details of the incident from the posting:

The preliminary investigation suggests that the incident may have been the result of a road rage interaction between the driver of a blue late-model Kia Carnival and a motorcycle rider. The Kia sideswiped the motorcycle, causing the rider to lose control.

The driver of the Kia then fled the scene. Investigators believe the driver of the Kia’s actions were intentional. The motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Kia has been described as a white, male, adult, approximately 30 - 40 years of age, with a black beard. The Beaverton Police Department is actively seeking the driver of the Kia and the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Nick Coplin with the Beaverton Police Department at 971.253.9710 or through our non-emergency line at 503.629.0111

The video is scary, and the motorcycle rider is lucky to be alive. Let's hope the police find the other driver. It's a dangerous world already, so don't let road rage get the best of you.

