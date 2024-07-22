Dangerous Dengue Fever on the Rise in Washington State

Those pesky mosquitos are no fun during the summer and now cases of Dengue Fever are on the rise in Washington State.



What Are The Symptoms Of Dengue Fever? The WA DOH Breaks It Down For You

According to a post from the Washington State Department of Health, there has been a recent uptick in Dengue Fever (a disease caused by mosquitoes) among people in Washington who have traveled internationally, particularly to South and Central America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

credit: WA State credit: WA State Dept. of Health loading...

Get our free mobile app

I thought I'd list a few of the symptoms and treatments in case you discover that you have some irritating mosquito bites and don't feel well:

Symptoms of Dengue Fever: The symptoms of dengue fever can vary from mild to severe and typically appear 4-10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Common symptoms include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, rash, and eye pain. In severe cases, dengue fever can progress to dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, which can be fatal if not treated promptly.

Treatment for Dengue Fever: There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue fever, so supportive care is the mainstay of treatment. This includes staying well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, getting plenty of rest, and taking medications such as acetaminophen to reduce fever and relieve pain.

Prevention of Dengue Fever: The best way to prevent dengue fever is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes that carry the virus.

Global Impact of Dengue Fever: The World Health Organization estimates that there are 50-100 million cases of dengue fever each year worldwide.

So beware of Dengue Fever this summer and get more details of the fever here.

7 Ways to Beat the Tri-Cities Heat 5 Sure ways to keep cool in the HOT Tri-Cities Summer. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner