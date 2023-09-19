One Of The Nation’s Most Dangerous Colleges Is In Washington State

How Dangerous Is It To Attend College In Washington State?

I remember being 18 and on my own in college and it can be a scary time.



What Makes A Dangerous College According To Statistics In Washington State?

The one thing you don't need as a college student is to live in fear of a new location especially when you are more than likely moved away from home.

No place will be safe and perfect but as you pick out your college, you can do a little research to see if some colleges are safer than others.

Degreechoices.com has done a recent survey that ranks the 27th most dangerous college campuses and one Washington State campus sadly made the list and ranking.

Degreechoices.com only compiled campus-related crimes like rape, murder, robbery, and aggravated assaults.

They didn't include in their research stalking, general criminal offenses, arrests, domestic violence, fondling, dating violence, and hate crimes.

One college, The University of Michigan - Ann Arbor had over 1,468 incidents of violent crimes over a three-year period, making its ranking #1 as the most dangerous college campus in the nation.

The University of Washington ranked #26 in the nation with 80 reported violent crimes over a three-year period from 2019-2021.

As you can see, there are 25 college campuses in the nation that rank higher and are more dangerous than the University of Washington.

One of the reasons why the University of Washington is on the list is because its student body is one of the largest in the nation at a public college and with that kind of volume, you are bound to find trouble areas.

You can read more details on the survey here.

