Richland WA Traffic Alert: Dallas Road Roundabouts Project Temporarily on Hold

A quick traffic update on the Dallas Road roundabout construction project, according to the City of Richland.

Traffic Alert: Dallas Road Roundabouts Project Is Temporarily On Hold

In a posting on Facebook, the City of Richland says there has been a change in the Dallas Road construction.

The posting stated:

The Dallas Road Roundabouts Project is temporarily on hold due to a labor dispute. All work has been paused, and both intersections at Ava Way and Trowbridge Boulevard are currently open to traffic.

At this time, there is no confirmed timeline for when construction will resume. Work could restart as soon as tomorrow or may be delayed further, depending on the outcome of ongoing labor negotiations.

Updates on this developer-funded project will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

The following items are included in the scope of work for the project:

Roundabout construction

Installation of sidewalks and ADA crossings along all directions of the roundabout

Additional widening of Dallas Rd. between Trowbridge Blvd. & Ava Way

Installation of associated city utilities

Extension of electrical, fiber, and natural gas utilities

Paving portions of Dallas Rd., Trowbridge Blvd., Ava Way, and Station Dr.

New pavement markings

New street signs

We'll keep you updated as we get more information from the City of Richland in the future.

