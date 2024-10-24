Do you dress up your pets for Halloween? Do you buy your pet Christmas gifts? Our pets give us so much joy in life.

Hugging your pets increases dopamine

Hugging my dogs first thing in the morning always gets my day off to a great start!

I seriously think I'd be lonely if it weren't for my two horses and two dogs! Maybe if I didn't have so many pets, I'd DATE! Haha!

I don't dress up my pets. I'm not opposed to it, I just never have...(Okay maybe when I was a youngster. I mean you have to do that at least once in your life.)

I seem to recall trying to get a top OFF my cat that didn't go so well. Which perhaps is why I have never done it since.

The fact that I don't dress up my pets didn't keep me from loving this post I found on Facebook:

I found it so cute I had to watch it a few times. It's adorable. Many of the costumes the owners found for their pets matched perfectly with their dogs' personalities.

Do You look like your pet?

We've all heard the bit about 'pet owners sharing a likeness with their pets'. I think that is often true. Do your pets look like you?

I have two dogs and they both look completely different. So which one do I look like?

They do BOTH have brown eyes...so maybe that's the likeness.

You should send me an app chat of you and your dog and let's see if there are some similarities.

