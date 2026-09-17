Could You Still Attend High School for Free at 21 in Washington State?

I was proud of my sister because she went back to high school a few years after she had dropped out.

I think she was 18 or 19 when she went back, and I was a proud brother when she graduated.

Turned 18? Here’s How Long You Can Stay in a Washington High School

She graduated in Spokane, and it got me thinking: what's the official age at which you no longer can attend high school in Washington State?

Get our free mobile app

Washington’s Free High School Age Limit May Surprise You

I knew a few second-year seniors, but I'm curious about what the age cut-off is for the Evergreen State.

Photo by Jake Patrick on Unsplash a person wearing a graduation cap and gown

READ MORE: See It? Richland Students Have New QR Code For Reporting Crime

It might surprise you that each state sets its own age limit. Some states, like Alabama, have the earliest general cutoff: age 19.

Its free-education range is listed as ages 5-19, meaning the state generally must provide free public education until the student turns 19.

Other states like New Mexico and West Virginia will allow a student up to 22 years old.

For regular K–12 public education in Washington, the cutoff is generally under age 21 at the beginning of the school year. In other words, a student who is 20 on September 1 can generally continue attending public school tuition-free, assuming they meet the other enrollment requirements.

So 21 is the surprising cut-off date in Washington State, but like my sister, she wanted to get her diploma and not just a GED.