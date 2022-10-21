Do you believe that more creative costumes get more candy for trick-or-treaters?

If you answered yes, you wouldn't be wrong. According to a recent article from SWNS:

Three in five (61%) believe that creative costumes garner more candy. So it’s no surprise that kids are asking for classic costumes such as pirates and vampires (41%), scary (41%), superheroes and villains (39%) and pop culture (39%).

Who has the time to put something creative together?

I don't have kids and I already don't have time for a Halloween costume. I'm grateful to arrive at work without donning a costume. For years, I had to show up at work in costume.

I NEVER won any costume contest. And, though, I feel I'm a stick in the mud today, I do look back fondly at some of our costumes. I appreciate the group effort more. The best year was when we were the Kardashians. I put on my best Kim K effort.

What's the most creative costume you've seen?

Do you give more candy to kids with more creative costumes?

We're guilty. My husband and I both love seeing what the kids have come up with. And, we give the good stuff. Of course, the candy kids look forward to most receiving? It's chocolate. That's no secret.

