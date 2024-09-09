5 Unspoken Crazy Road Rules for Washington State Drivers

Alright, driving in Washington State can drive you a little nuts. I'm one of those drivers that the older I get, the more frustrated I get with drivers all around me.



5 Things Washington State Drivers Do That Make No Sense On The Road

Hear me out. I'm not a slow driver by any means. I have simple rules like 5 miles over the speed limit and I'll keep a car length for every 10 miles of speed I'm traveling but there are some unspoken rules that crazy Washington drivers follow that might not come as a surprise to you.

These are all in good fun but I'm sure you'll agree with some of these crazy unspoken road rules in Washington State.

Washington State drivers will slow down to 5 MPH and then continue...😂

Washington State drivers will check if no one is around the Yield sign, wait for someone to arrive, and then cut them off 😂

Speed Limit 55 = 65 😂

Washington State drivers like to stop awkwardly for 5 seconds and then motion for the other guy to go first 😂

If you see a speed limit of 70 in Washington State, that means unlimited speed for Washington State drivers 😂

A big thank you to the Washington State Memes page for these hilarious unspoken crazy road rules. Do you agree or disagree? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below:

