Popular Craft Bar in Richland WA Unexpectedly Closes Down

A Popular Richland Washington Craft Bar Is Closing Their Doors

Tri-Cities recently lost a popular restaurant in Foodies a few weeks back and now another popular Richland Washington craft bar is closed and calling it quits.

Moniker's Last Day Will Be February 28th At 702 The Parkway In Richland

It's sad to see another local closure as Tri-Cities tries to hold on to their home-grown restaurants.

Moniker is a Richland neighborhood craft cocktail bar that was inspired by the 60s Palm Springs palisade heyday. They drew inspiration from a variety of cocktail traditions. With fine food to complement inspired from pan-asian, Indian, and South American cultures.

Moniker is located at 702 The Parkway in Richland Washington but a Facebook posting sadly explained the closure:

"As they say, all good things must come to an end. What a good run it’s been. To say these past years have been a joy doesn’t fully encapsulate what four years of operating and serving our community has meant to us, but for the moment it will have to do. Please come out this Wednesday for our last chance to send you (and us) off with tiki one final time."

Wednesday, February 28th so if you get a chance, get into Moniker to say your final goodbye. It's sad to see another popular restaurant/craft bar shut down in the It seems the last day for Moniker will beso if you get a chance, get into Moniker to say your final goodbye. It's sad to see another popular restaurant/craft bar shut down in the Tri-Cities.

