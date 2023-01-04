It's every pet owner's nightmare, a coyote attack.

One of our neighbors in Richland recently caught a coyote on video.

Lori C. posted the video on the Nextdoor app on December 23rd, on the snow-covered streets. The coyote was running down Davison Avenue near Saint Street, with a small animal in its mouth.

One day, while living in California, I saw 2 dogs wandering in a field. My co-worker was quick to point out that they were not dogs. They were coyotes. And, in fact, one of her chihuahuas was snatched up by a coyote from the backyard of her home.

How can you tell the difference between a dog and a coyote?

In general, coyotes appear to be sleeker than dogs. Coyotes have flatter heads with a more pointed snout and longer legs than a dog. According to AZanimals.com:

For the most part, coyotes are very slender when compared to the physicality of the average dog. Coyotes have golden eyes, huge ears compared to the size of their head, and extremely bushy tails, while dogs have a variety of different types of ears and tails. Coyotes are also only found in brown, tan, or red fur colorings, while dogs are found in countless different color combinations.

What to do if you encounter a coyote (From Coyotesmarts.org)

Be as big and loud as possible. Do not run or turn your back.

Wave your arms, clap your hands, and shout in an authoritative voice.

Make noise by banging pots and pans or using an air horn or whistle. These sounds can also alert the neighbors.

Throw small stones, sticks, tennis balls, or anything else you can lay your hands on. Remember the intent is to scare and not to injure.

