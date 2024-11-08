Cow Flu Alert: What Tri-Cities Farmworkers Need to Know

Here we go again huh? Seems there is always some awful disease we need to be aware of. But, it's important to stay safe so read on please...

What do we need to know?

Your health and safety are paramount—especially when it comes to new risks like the H5N1 strain of influenza, also known as "cow flu." While much of the media attention has been focused on global flu concerns, this virus has quietly spread through U.S. dairy herds, and it’s now raising alarms for farmworkers who may be exposed to infected cattle.

Washington has many Dairy Farms

We have many dairy farms in our area and farmworkers are important to keep our dairy products available and our farmworkers safe.

H5N1, particularly the clade 2.3.4.4b strain, has been detected worldwide, infecting wild birds and poultry. But researchers are also concerned about its spread to cattle and, ultimately, to humans.

Get our free mobile app

In a recent study, CDC researchers found that eight dairy farm workers in Michigan and Colorado who had worked with infected cattle showed signs of a past H5N1 infection. Interestingly, four of those individuals had mild symptoms, including red, itchy eyes—a symptom commonly linked to previous H5N1 outbreaks.

Local outbreaks are possible

This raises an important point: the CDC is now recommending that all farmworkers exposed to potentially infected animals be tested for H5N1—whether or not they show symptoms. Early detection and testing are key to preventing the virus from spreading and potentially evolving into a larger public health issue.

How can local farmworkers protect themselves?

For Tri-Cities farmworkers, taking proactive steps—such as wearing protective gear, monitoring for symptoms, and seeking out testing—can help prevent exposure and keep you safe. Stay informed, stay protected, and help ensure this virus doesn’t get the chance to cause harm.

Please stay safe!

6 Food Items That’ll Be Harder To Find in Washington State in 2024 Here are six items in Washinton State that might be in short demand in 2024 Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals