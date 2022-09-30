The Washington Department of Social and Health Services has funds available for new applicants.

The Washington Covid-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance to immigrants residing in the state. The DSHS has received an additional $340 million from the WA State Legislature to support the immigrant community. The fund provides a cash grant to those who are ineligible for other assistance. Eligible applicants will receive their final grant in December 2022 or in January 2023.

Who can apply for assistance?

An immigrant must be at least 18 years old and living in Washington State. The money can only be sent to a Washington address. You must have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. You must be INELIGIBLE to receive unemployment insurance or federal stimulus funds because of your immigration status.

How can you apply?

You can apply online through November 14, 2022.

What documents are needed?

Washington State identification card

Washington State driver’s license

School registration for your children

Any utility bill, medical bill, or cell phone bill

Insurance statement

Bank statement

2020 or 2021 tax return

Pay stub from your employer

Rent receipt

Any official government document showing your full name and current Washington State address

The document cannot be expired, and it must have your full name and current residential address in Washington.

If you do NOT have one of the above documents, you can submit THIS FORM instead. You can ask someone from a community organization, your landlord, or a religious leader to fill it out and sign it. They will need to get it notarized.

To learn more, or for questions, go here.

